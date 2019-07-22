By Agency report

Reports say Ivanka Trump played basketball in high heels during a July 19 trip to Des Moines, Iowa.

The 37-year-old first daughter teamed the heels with a black dress that boasted asymmetric white button detailing and a high neckline.

The senior White House adviser’s high heels were white pumps — a go-to shoe of hers in recent weeks. The sleek power pumps, which appeared to be the Manolo Blahnik BB style that mother-in-law Melania Trump loves, featured a pointed silhouette and a pin-thin stiletto heel.

Ivanka took a tour of Hy-Vee’s Helpful Smiles Technology Center as part of her Iowa trip. Hy-Vee is one of the companies to sign the commitment to Pledge to America’s Workers and has created 2,500 opportunities since signing on. The mother of three was joined at Hy-Vee by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Secretary of Health & Human Services Alex Azar