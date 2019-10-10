Veteran Italy captain Sergio Parisse reacted angrily to his country being eliminated from the Rugby World Cup on Thursday by the cancellation of their final match against New Zealand.

The match was cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis.

Saturday’s clash in Toyota between Italy and the All Blacks was scrapped as organisers braced for the impact of Typhoon Hagibis on Japan.

Italy required an unlikely win to reach the quarter-finals and the rules were followed in declaring the game a 0-0 draw.

But Parisse insisted an exception would have been found if the tables were turned.

“It is difficult to know that we won’t have the chance to play a match against one of the great teams,” Parisse was quoted by various media as telling reporters

“If New Zealand needed four or five points against us it would not have been cancelled.”

Earlier, World Rugby chief operating officer Alan Gilpin said cancelling Italy’s match, and France versus England in a different group were part of a “complex and dynamic situation.”

“It would be grossly irresponsible to leave teams, fans, volunteers and other tournament personnel exposed during what is predicted to be a severe typhoon,” he added.

Fans with tickets will be awarded full refunds, the organisers said.

The All Blacks and South Africa will be the two teams making it through from Pool B.

Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated Pool C clash between England and France was set to take place on the same day in Yokohama, 30 kilometres south-east of Tokyo.

Both teams, undefeated in the group stage had already qualified for the quarter-finals, with England topping the group.

Further controversy could occur at the weekend if Japan have their Pool A match with Scotland, also in Yokohama on Sunday, cancelled.

That would likely eliminate the Scots and send the hosts through alongside Ireland.

Never before has the Rugby World Cup been forced to cancel matches, a scenario Parrise said was unacceptable.

“It is ridiculous that there was no Plan B, because it isn’t news that typhoons hit Japan,” the 36-year-old said.

“The alternative is Plan B. When you organise a World Cup you should have one in place.”

According to experts working with tournament organisers, Hagibis will be the biggest typhoon of the 2019 season.

They added it would likely cause disruption in the Tokyo, Yokohama and City of Toyota areas throughout Saturday.

Gilpin said Friday’s match between Australia and Georgia in Shizuoka, and Saturday’s game between Ireland and Samoa in Fukuoka, in southern Japan, were set to go ahead as scheduled.

Shizuoka is 112 kilometres east of Toyota.