“It will surely get worse your new service Chief will prove unable to stop BokoHaram”-Nnamdi Kanu

With the news of the appointment of new service chiefs by President Muhammad Buhari yesterday, huge reactions have trailed along, from every well meaning and concerned citizens of this country.

In this article, I will be sharing with you the reaction from the leader of IPOB and a respected public figure in the southeast of Nigeria popularly known as Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on the news of new service chiefs appointment yesterday.

According to his post on Twitter, he stated as follows;

” It will surely get worse because your new service chiefs will soon prove unwilling and unable to stop Boko Haram.

READ ALSO: How Igbos were demonised, killed in Obigbo – Nnamdi Kanu

Herdsmen and ISWAP while at the same time tolerating the extrajudicial killing of unarmed activists in the south especially in the southeast as in the ongoing”.