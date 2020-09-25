It is only God that can keep Tinubu before 2023, Primate Ayodele prophesy

Controversial founder of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church,Primate Ayodele, in Lagos has made prophecy regarding the rumored presidential ambition of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in 2023.

Primate Ayodele in an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Tribune, described Tinubu’s ambition to become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a good development in the country’s political system.

However the clergyman advised the APC leader to take care of his health status, saying that it is only God who can keep him till 2023 and beyond, Daily Times understands.

He said: “Tinubu’s plan to be president is good. He has what it takes. But he should go and take care of his health. He should take care of his health. It is only God that can keep Tinubu before and beyond 2023. I love him; I want to support him in prayers. He would make a very good president. But his health may not allow it.”.