It is less evil for school children to be kidnapped than ransack communities – Sheik Gumi

Sheik Gumi the mediator between bandits and Nigerian government has uttered a heart-shattering and distasteful comment during his interview with BBC pidgin.

The Muslim scholar who was respected before has lost his respect after his numerous remarks directly and indirectly supporting the violent activities of the bandits on school children, killings , and raping.

He said whatever the bandits did are to be excused because they didn’t do it with their clear eyes, but because of the anger in them that they were denied a place in the peace meeting which Gumi has been holding in the northern part.

Sheik Gumi and banditsOne would wonder the kind of guts and power Sheik Gumi has to make such dangerous statements which give these bandits more reason to continue their neferious, violent activities, and kidnapping of schoolchildren whom they use to extort money from the Nigerian government as ransoms.

The bothering question is why Sheik Gumi has not yet been arrested for his dangerous utterances in supporting the activities of the bandits?

Why has the media continued to give him audience to pass these dangerous messages across because instead of calming situation down, it is increasing it. First it was the abduction of the Kangara boys, then the Jangbee girls, who is next?

Picture of Kangara boysThis afternoon, he was interviewed by BBC pidgin and the interviewer posed a question to Gumi.

She asked him ” Since there is positive result in what he is doing , if the aftermath is having children, kids, kidnapped, horrified, can you now say that you are satisfied with your peace meeting so far if the result is having bandits kidnap children from their schools?

Gumi in response to the question being asked by the BBC interviewer said ” Kidnapping children from school is less evil than going to a town and ransacking it.

That before they were getting deaths by hundreds, going into town and killing everybody but now they are safely taking children without killing them is better. So they are almost reaching the climax negotiation of preaching to them, which encompass all of them so that there will be permanent peace”, Gumi said.

Isn’t this pathetic? Kidnapping of school children should now be a welcome development because Gumi has become a mediator between the government and bandits?

Should the government in the first place, be negotiating with terrorists and bandits? Are these the people Gumi said the government should granted amnesty, rehabilitate and integrate back into the society?

We have a long way to go if Gumi continues to be allowed to speak to the public. His utterances may soon cause an irrevocable disaster.