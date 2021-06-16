ISWAP attack Military base in Borno ahead of Buhari’s visit

The Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Tuesday attacked a military formation in the southern part of Borno State, carting away weapons after a fierce gun battle with the troops.

Naija News gathered that ISWAP fighters stormed the military base at Kwamdi village, Damboa local government area in 10 utility vehicles.

The insurgents were said to have burnt down one Ammour Personal Carrier(APC) and a gun truck.

According to a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF), Hamidu Abu, the deadly group targeted soldiers camp but not residents.

“They came at about 4 p.m. and due to the sand storms it was difficult for soldiers to repel them. They burnt down the base including APC and four other vehicles.

“I can’t ascertain if there was any causality figure,” Abu said.

A security source told DailyTrust that the base came under attack from gunmen believed to be ISWAP fighters at about 4 pm and it lasted for about an hour and 30 minutes.

The source added that fighters seized the opportunity of the sand storm to penetrate the base.

“Our base at Kwamdi came under attack but we didn’t lose any of our personnel to the attackers, unfortunately the base suffered some damages,” the security source said.

READ ALSO: Bandits kidnap Nursing Mother, her 4-month-old baby, 8 others in Kaduna

This online newspaper reports that the attack is coming barely two days before the expected arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking on Buhari’s visit, Governor Babagana Zulum said the President would be appraising the security situation in the northeast.

According to him, the president would also inaugurate 4,000 houses which were part of the Federal Government’s housing project, as well as some local projects executed by the state government.

“The President would commission the first phase of the 10,000 houses which he graciously approved and funded for the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees.”

According to the Governor, the housing project in Borno is the largest Federal Government housing intervention sited in one state.