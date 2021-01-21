Issues of Biafra beyond Nnamdi Kanu, says Ohanaeze Ndigbo boss...

Moses Oyediran, Enugu

President-General of the Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, on Wednesday declared that issues relating to Biafra agitation are beyond the capacity of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to decide.

The new Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader stated this during a world press conference held at the national headquarters of the organization in Enugu.

Obiozor said Kanu is “one of us and he must listen to some of us for several reasons. The fact and reality are that the issues of Biafra are above and beyond his capacity to decide.”

According to him, the “Igbo nation was not at war with Nigeria and has nothing pending before any institutional authority that demands a separate existence from Nigeria.”

Prof. Obiozor pointed out that their mutual and collective responsibilities were sacred and must be respected, stressing that Kanu must therefore, listen because he is an Igbo son since they are all in this dilemma together.

Obiozor explained that Ndigbo must understand that what Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu meant by the “bones shall rise again”, stating that he did not mean conflict, violence and war.

He assured that security of Ndigbo irrespective of where they are residing will be their priority, stating that his decision to contest for the president-general of Ohanaeze was not based on self-aggrandizement, personal ambition or self-promotion.

He further disclosed that the Igbo dilemma in Nigeria has finally come home at last hence the need for them to take critical, even delicate decisions, stressing that those problems need pragmatic solutions and quickly too.

“Definitely the bones have arisen, re-incarnated or resurrected, but in Ojukwu’s idea the mission is creative and constructive. Ndigbo are builders and not nation wreckers/destroyers.

“Ojukwu meant the return of the can do spirit of Ndigbo that turns difficulties into dividends and obstacles into opportunities. Therefore, in this context and in the spirit of the times and collective interest of Ndigbo. I appeal to our son, Nnamdi Kanu; act well for there your honour lies.

“Ndigbo, believe me, we can have our people fairly united again, not really as Igbo state union days, but somehow closer. Many things unite us, but we have given few things that divide us priority. That is our main problem and that can also change.

“But, we must also once again invent a well -defined common cause and a common sense of direction. We therefore, call on all Igbo Diasporans to join hands with us to bring about the accelerated development of Alaigbo,” he added.