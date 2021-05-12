Israeli govt. donates food items to wives of fallen heroes

The Israeli government on Tuesday donated food items to the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), to support families of fallen heroes in the Ramadan fasting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that DEPOWA is an umbrella body for officers’ Wives Associations of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force and the Nigerian Police.

The Charge d’ Affairs of Israeli government to Nigeria, Mr Yotam Kreiman, made the donation of the food items to the President of DEPOWA, Mrs Vickie Irabor, in Abuja.

The envoy said that the donation was part of the embassy’s support to the welfare and well-being of widows of fallen heroes, and the needy.

“We know that during this time of Ramadan there have been challenges in Nigeria and the global community.

“Therefore, it is important we do whatever we can to meet other peoples’ need.

“To work with various organisations towards meeting those in need, particularly widows and orphans of heroes, who gave their lives in defence of their fatherland,” he said.

According to him, the embassy is honoured to assist those affected.

“Our deepest regards go to the Airforce, Army Navy and Police, who work tirelessly, to protect and save lives of the citizenry.

“It is our pleasure to donate these items, which will be distributed to those who need it the most; we know they are over 1000 families, which you are assisting alone in Abuja.

“As well as thousands of others across Nigeria, we are very hopeful that this, our drop in the ocean would reach everyone in every one,” Yotam said.

Receiving the items, Mrs Irabor expressed gratitude to the embassy and the Jewish community for their kind gesture and for reaching vulnerable people in the society, particularly the military community.

“This association stand to support the wives of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Airforce and Nigerian Police in doing humanitarian work.

“We know that our husbands are on the field and once in a while there will be casualties and the families they leave behind will need to be catered for.

“So, the association caters for fallen heroes wives and children they left behind. What you have brought today will go a long way in touching the lives of these widows and orphans,” Irabor said.

She, however, promised to work closely with the Israeli Embassy and the Jewish community, adding that the association looked forward to receiving more donations to promote humanitarian work and to cater for vulnerable people.

In the same vein, Rabbi Israel Uzan, Rabbi of Israel to Nigeria, said although the Jewish community displayed similar gesture the previous year, it would do more to promote such humanitarian work.

“We did this last year during the Ramadan and we are doing this year to promote the mutual co-existence between the Jewish community and Nigeria.

“This gesture is to provide food items worth 260, 000 meals to support about 1,800 families to the Muslim community in various institutions in Nigeria,” Uzan said.

The items donated included bags of rice, beans, maize, groundnut oil, pasta, among others.