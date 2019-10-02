Israeli Attorney-General, Avichai Mandelblit, on Wednesday opened a series of pre-indictment hearings to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ahead of possible criminal indictments over corruptions, according to Department of Justice.

Netanyahu will not attend the hearings and will be represented by a team of about ten of Israel’s top lawyers.

Upon arriving at the Justice Ministry, where the hearings are being held, Ram Caspi, one of Netanyahu’s lawyers, told newsmen that he has absolute confidence in the legal system.

He added that he believes there is a strong base for changing the allegations against his client.

NAN reports that in the case, police alleged that Netanyahu, as communication minister, granted regulatory favours to Israel’s leading telecommunications company, Bezeq, in return for more positive coverage on Walla, a news website belonging to the firm’s owner.

Netanyahu is also accuse of negotiating a deal with the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper for better coverage in return for promises to limit the circulation of a rival.

The prime minister is also battling to form a unity government in a bid to stay in office.

He had sought a clear victory to secure immunity from the expected corruption trials.

In the September elections, neither Netanyahu’s right-wing allies nor Benny Gantz’s centre-left bloc was able to secure the 61-seat majority of the 120-seat Knesset needed to rule.

(Xinhua/NAN)