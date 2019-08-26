By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Special Adviser Media to the deputy Senate President, Yomi Odunuga in a statement on Sunday said the leaders at their emergency meeting in Oleh, Delta state at the weekend, passed a vote of confidence on Omo- Agege and the Delta state APC Chairman, Prophet Jones Ode Erue, stressing that the duo’s populist leadership can transform more lives at the grassroots.

According to Odunuga, in a communiqué signed by Deacon Irorobona Ozomaro, the APC ward leaders warned that some individuals sponsoring incitements toward causing friction between the Isoko and Urhobo people aimed at demeaning the two political leaders must stop their anti-people agenda or get prepared to face populist wrath.

The communiqué stressed that the vested interests’ magnification of Isoko/Urhobo differences is extremely harmful to the Isoko political interest and the progress of Delta state and particularly, expressed anger over the allegations being made against Sen. Omo-Agege and the state’s APC chairman, over the filling of the vacant position of managing director at Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

A statement signed by the Secretary for the Isoko Political Ward Leaders Forum, Ozomaro reads in part: “The leaders thereafter, passed a vote of explicit confidence on the duo of Sen. Omo-Agege and the chairman of the APC in Delta state because they are satisfied with their leadership posture and believe, they will be able to give the Isoko people a sense of belonging in the area of federal government’s appointments.

“The leaders also frowned at the height of disrespect to constituted authorities by those behind this public shame who ought to rally around the state chairman of the APC, who doubles as the Isoko APC political leader to negotiate the best political outcome for Isoko people, but rather, choose to publicly ridicule the very leader who ought to be protected by every right thinking Isoko son and daughter.”

According to the APC ward leaders, while Sen. Omo-Agege and the state APC chairman are working hard to reposition the Isokos politically towards being at par with other ethnic groups in the state in terms of federal appointments, few unpopular individuals who once led futile bids against them are desperately seeking to recruit anarchists to join them in a needless battle that can only yield negative dividends for Delta state and the Niger Delta.