Isoko group writes Reps, seek PIB adjustments — Daily Times Nigeria

By Tunde Shorunke

A group, Isoko Progressive Front (IPF), is through the House of Representatives member for Isoko Federal Constituency, Delta State Hon. Leo Ogor, seeking adjustment of several sections of the Petroleum Industrial Bill (PIB) before its passage.

IPF is a pan-Isoko pressure group peopled by professionals of the oil-producing ethnic nationality’s descent at home and in the diaspora.

The group wants its recommendations included in the PIB which is expected to mitigate the environmental and other negative effects of the oil and gas industry in the country.

IPF’s letter to the lawmaker reads: “The PlB-2020 Bill is a bill for an act to provide legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry, the development of host communities and for related matters enacted by the national assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In our recommendation, the emphasis was duly placed on the chapters, sections, and parts of the Bill that will most impact on our people, the Isoko people of Nigeria.

“The 5 Chapters and several sections of the proposed Bill were reviewed. However, Chapter 3 which is about “Host Communities Development” received the most attention as it is the section that has the most potential direct impact on the lives, livelihood, and the general wellbeing of our people, the Isoko people.

“There are 12 main sections in IPFs input and recommendations; One of the sections in which we saw an immediate compelling need to make some adjustments are sections 90 and 91 of the proposed bill.

“Both sections are about Rights of way relating to upstream petroleum operations. Among other things, both sections seek to put the right of way into the hands of a holder of a petroleum prospecting license, petroleum exploration license, or petroleum mining lease.

“Much of the recommendations contained in this section were in order but we feel that there should be an addendum.”