The Institute of Strategic Management, Nigeria (ISMN) has set targets for the economic recovery plans of the country.

The institute believes strategic entrepreneurial modalities would go a long way to improving the economic situation in the country.

The decision was reached recently during the 15th annual conference of the institute with the theme: “Strategy and national development: Entrepreneurship as a gateway to economic recovery.”

Speaking at the event, Chairman on the occasion, Dr. Niniola Akanbi, stated that the 2019 conference is to provide learning opportunities to participants to enable them garner experience to drive the new economic realities.

ISMN stressed that Nigeria’s cultural diversity and opportunities in trade and education, among others, were anchors for entrepreneurial development.

The body added that the huge natural reserves across the country were fortunate opportunities for business developments which should invariably enable economic prosperity.

Earlier, the ISMN President and Chairman-in-Council, Dr. Emman Oyeka, in his welcome address expressed worry over the employment statistics in the country, saying that in spite of the enormous natural resources, the country has so dangerously been trapped in unemployment and poverty, exposing the youth to criminality.

Oyeka noted that the gathering would provide an atmosphere for creative thinking on how Nigeria can escape the dangerous effects of joblessness.