The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN has frowned at the attitude of treatment being given to its leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky in India.

The Movement alleged that El-Zakzaky, who was flown to Medenta Hospital in New Delhi with his wife, Zenaat, on Monday, was caged and not allowed any freedom.

Speaking on behalf of the movement, Abubakar Abdurahman, the Chairman, Free El-Zakzaky Committee said that, “since he arrived at the hospital, they have caged him like a criminal.”

He allegedly added that, security was heightened and was instigated by America, India and Israeli governments.

The chairman, who made the allegations on Wednesday, stated that the IMN leader may have to be brought back to Nigeria.

According him, “We are already holding discussions about the plan. We may bring him back to Nigeria if the condition in the hospital did not improve.”

However, when asked if he had evidence of the governments’ involvement, Abdulrahman said he would provide it “at the appropriate time.”

Details later.