Taraba state Governor, Darius Ishaku has vowed to arrest and prosecute those responsible for the gruesome murder of Rev. Fr. David Tanko in the court of law.

Gov. Ishaku, who said those found culpable will face the full wrath of the law, stated this on Sunday through a press statement signed by his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu.

The governor further advised security agencies in the state to as a matter of urgency fish out the murderers of the reverend father and to ensure that the culprits of such a heinous act are forced to face the full wrath of the law.

The governor, who described the killing as unfortunate, noted that it was a twist of fate that Father Tanko died in such circumstances while playing active role to ensure that peace reigns between the Tivs and Jukuns.

He however, urged the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Jalingo, Most Reverend Charles Hammawa and the entire Catholic faithful in the diocese to take solace in God, adding that Father Tanko died in pursuit of peace.

“Posterity would remember Father Tanko very kindly whenever the history of the Tiv/Jukun crisis is written.

“I urge the Catholic Church and other stakeholders in the state not to be discouraged by the murder of Rev Tanko, but rather to continue to support the on-going efforts of the state government to end the crisis.

“The Catholic Church and other churches in the state must continue to pray for the resolution of the crisis and for peace to reign in Taraba state,” said Gov. Ishaku.

In furtherance to the incidence, the governor has commiserated with the Catholic Diocese of Jalingo over the murder of Rev. Father Tanko by a militia group in Takum, headquarters of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba state.