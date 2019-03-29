Ishaku Swears-in about 2,000 NYSC Members for 2019 National Service in Taraba

Okerafor Athanatius, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku has sworn-in about 2,000 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to the State for their one year compulsory national service.

Speaking at the official swearing-in ceremony of the 2019 Batch ‘A’ Corps members held Friday at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Sibre, Ardo Kola Local Government Area of the State, Governor Ishaku urged the gentlemen Corps members to take seriously all the activities on Camp.

The Governor, represented by the Commissioner of Youth and Sports, Pastor Gambo Nde Ndafo further emphasized that the Skills Acquisition Training which he pointed was targeted at making them self-reliant and employers of labour must not be under-estimated.

“By using the knowledge acquired from your various institutions to foster peace and unity, which this nation dearly needs especially at this critical moment of our national development, I thetefore charge you to be good ambassadors of your respective States” said Gov. Ishaku.

While thanking the Chairman, Governing Board members, NYSC management and all collaborating Agencies, the Governor added that all hands must be on deck towards achieving the aims and objectives of the NYSC Scheme.

The State Coordinator, NYSC, Mrs. Florence Yaakugh, having welcomed the Guests at the occasion, congratulated Governor Ishaku over his victory at the just concluded gubernatorial polls.

Mrs. Yaakugh, who described Discipline as the watchword of NYSC at the Camp right from inception, revealed that they will be confined to regimental life, aimed at molding them to become better and responsible citizens.

The State Coordinator, who called on the Corps members to respect constituted authority and laid down rules and regulations governing the Orientation Course however, warns that anyone that violates the laid down procedures shall not escape the NYSC Bye-Law.