Ishaku procures 150 mini- tractors for farmers in Taraba

Okerafor Athanatius, Jalingo

Taraba state Governor, Darius Ishaku has procured about 150 mini-tractors to assist local farmers in the state improve productivity.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. David Ishaya Kassa, who stated this on Monday while speaking exclusively with our correspondent in Jalingo, said the governor procured the mini-tractors to help small scale farmers in the state.

According to the commissioner, the mini-tractors procured by Gov. Ishaku would soon be disbursed to eligible farmers, adding that the governor has done a lot for the people of the state since he assumed office in 2015 in trying to improve the income of local farmers.

“Outside this procurement of mini-tractors, the governor has also at different points purchased over 50, 000 metric tonnes of assorted fertilizer for sale to both dry and rainy season farmers,” said Dr. Kassa.

He added that the fertilizers were sold to farmers at government approved prices, asserting that “even as we speak right now, Taraba has the best green house in sub-Saharan Africa.

“We export our products to so many African countries and other parts of Nigeria.”