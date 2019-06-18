Ishaku flags-off maternal, child health week in Taraba

Okerafor Athanatius, Jalingo

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state in his determination in enhancing the well-being of the people of the state has flagged-off the 2019 June round of the maternal newborn and child health week.

The official flag-off ceremony was held at the new Barde Primary Healthcare Centre, situated at the premises of the Low Cost Primary School, Magami Ward of Jalingo Local Government Area.

Speaking at the occasion, Gov. Ishaku described the campaign as significant since it concerns the lives of mothers and children across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Musa Obadiah, Gov. Darius Ishaku however, called on caregivers and parents to bring their children to benefit from the high impact health interventions to be provided at designated health facilities in the state.

The programme our correspondent learnt was organized by the Taraba state Primary Healthcare Development Agency in collaboration with the state Ministry of Health.

Speaking in an interview with Journalists shortly, the Executive Secretary, Taraba state Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Alhaji Aminu Jauro Hassan disclosed that the programme is aimed at reducing maternal mortality and mobility across the state.

He further explained that Gov. Ishaku has committed huge amounts of money in providing primary and secondary healthcare services, including the renovation of the general hospitals across the state.