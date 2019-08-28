Spanish professional football, Real Madrid will be without midfielder Francisco Román Alarcón Suárez, commonly known as Isco for a spell after the club confirmed he has suffered a hamstring strain.

The 27-year-old made his second appearance of the season as he started Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid.

He was, however, forced off in the 68th minute due to injury and is now set for a spell on the sidelines with Madrid announcing on Wednesday that the Spaniard is struggling with a muscle problem.