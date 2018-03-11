Isaac Geralds, Tjan, Johnny Drille others for Aramide’s Songversation

Songversation with Aramide has lined up for it’s guests, star-studded artistes to perform at Hard Rock Café.

On Sunday, March 11, 2018, attendees will be treated to performances from Sound Sultan, Niniola, Koker, Johnny Drille, Saeon, Sir Dauda, TJan, Isaac Geralds among others.

“It is a live event, and we were looking for artistes that can perform live, hence the line-up we came up with,” Aramide says.

The invite-only concert is set to deliver amazing performances from all the best artistes in the Nigerian industry. Songversation with Aramide covers artistes with different genre of music, all with a following.

The Afro-Soul Queen’s concert is to commemorate International Women’s day, with this lineup, Songversation with Aramide is set to be an experience worth attending in March.

Mutiat Alli