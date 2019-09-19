The Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers , Musiliu aka MC Oluomo has reacted to the hostile response he received due to his invitation to speak at a programme in University of Lagos, UNILAG on Thursday.

A lot of Nigerians felt that MC Oluomo should not be given a platform in a citadel of learning such as the University of Lagos as he is not educated.

Reacting to the bad criticism through his aide, Jimoh Buhari, MC Oluomo said ,“I don’t know the reason people are going against the invitation because the people who invited him knew what they wanted him to say. If he had gone there and said something wrong, then the critical reactions would have been justified”

“Is it a crime not to be educated? Should people who did not go to school go and commit suicide? I think that if someone did not go to school and has a large following, it is enough reason for people to invite him to occasions. Those who invited him for the event had a strong reason for doing it.

“People are judging MC Oluomo based on hearsay. You don’t judge a book by its cover. We are also making efforts to change the negative impression people have about him.”

However, MC Olumo did not attend the event again as he is currently in Abuja attending to urgent matters.