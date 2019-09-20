The word ”douche” is French for ”wash” or ”soak. It is the act of cleaning the vagina. Many women across various cultures have resorted to different techniques to cleansing their vaginas. In Nigeria, most women think the best way to cleanse the vagina is by seating on a bowl of hot water mixed with disinfectant or buying douches from stores, to give their vaginas the best clean.

Recently, a douching technique, Yoni Pearls have become very common among Nigerian women, because of its ability to detox the uterus, cleanse the vagina, and tighten it.

However, Yoni Pearl has been in existence for a long number of years and has been used for diverse treatment of vaginal infections, which includes yeast infection, detoxification, sexually transmitted infections, Fallopian tube blockage and vagina tightening.

Now, focusing on the issue, is douching advisable? should women continue to keep their vaginas clean through various means?

According to health experts, including those at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, ACOG, women should avoid douching.

Douching has been associated with an increased risk of a number of reproductive health conditions, including: Bacterial vaginosis, Pelvic inflammatory disease, Endometriosis, Preterm birth, Low birth weight, Ectopic pregnancy, etc

The power of the vagina is in its self-cleansing ability, you do not have to help it, it is powerful enough to help itself.

Again, having some vaginal odor is normal. The acidity of the vagina will naturally control bacteria. Douching is bad for your health because it disturbs the normal chemical and microbial balance of the vagina.

But, if you must cleanse the vagina, concentrate on the vulva, which is the opening of the vagina. Because through the vulva, many infections are introduced into the vagina.To take care of the vagina:

Use warm water to wash the vulva. Dry thoroughly with a clean towel, however, if the vulva is very irritated, you can try drying it with a blow dryer set on cool.

The vagina cleanses itself naturally in the form of normal, vaginal discharge.

Wear only white, 100 percent cotton underwear. Avoid wearing nylon, acetate, or other manmade fibers if you have delicate skin or are prone to vulvar irritation.

Avoid wearing thongs.

Rinse underclothes carefully after washing or double-rinse. Avoid using too much laundry detergent.

Wash new underclothes before wearing.

Use a mild soap for washing underclothes. Avoid fabric softeners (including dryer sheets) and detergents with enzymes (amylase, lipase, protease and cellulose).

Use soft toilet tissue (white only).

Don’t Scratch

Avoid wearing nylon pantyhose or panty girdles. They trap heat and moisture, providing an ideal breeding environment for organisms. When nylons or leggings are required, wear cotton or nylons with a cotton panty.

Avoid these feminine hygiene products, which can irritate the vulva: sanitary pads, feminine spray and deodorants, scented oils, bubble baths, bath oils, talc or powder.