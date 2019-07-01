By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo, Lagos

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) has condemned the ongoing irregular recruitments by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) into the aerodrome rescue and fire fighting services and aviation security departments

The union in a petition to the managing director of FAAN signed by its Secretary General, Comrade Ocheme Abah dated June 28 raised an alarm over what it called scandalised level of disconnection from the public civil service rules and disregard for technical, safety and security requirements.

NUATE noted that the catchment areas provision as contained in the civil service rule for lower cadre employees has been completely jettisoned while the maximum age requirement for recruitment has been thrown overboard as well as technical and physical fitness.

The union expressed the fear that strides achieved over the years in the aviation sector will be rubbished by this unpatriotic acts being foisted on the agency by vested interest.

The union called for an immediate halt of the recruitment exercise by FAAN to allow for a review to restore sanity to the system.

Daily Times gathered that the recruitment was marred by irregularities as politicians hijacked the exercise by forcing on the agency more than half of the applicants that turned out for the exercise.

All the unions in the aviation industry will this week regroup to decide on the next line of action in respect of the recruitment exercise.