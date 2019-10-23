Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday expressed support for the proposal made by the European Council’s President Donald Tusk to grant a Brexit extension requested by Britain.

The expression of support was conveyed in a government statement.

According to the statement, it would still be possible for the United Kingdom to leave before Jan. 31, 2020, if the Withdrawal Agreement had been ratified in advance of that date.

“The Brexit extension matter is likely to be discussed further at Wednesday night’s meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives in Brussels,” it added.

Earlier, the House of Commons of the British Parliament rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bid to set a three-day schedule to approve a Brexit Bill.

It said said that this destroyed the hope that a treaty for an orderly Brexit would be ratified before the end of October and made the Brexit extension more likely.