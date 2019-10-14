Irish Foreign Minister, Simon Coveney, on Monday said Britain and the European Union (EU), could strike a Brexit deal, but they are “not there yet“, following a weekend of intense talks in Brussels.



The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, had so far vowed that Brexit would take place on Oct. 31, deal or no deal.

READ ALSO: Brexit talks continue in Brussels ahead of crunch summit



However, he was legally obliged to request an extension if London failed to secure a divorce agreement by Saturday.



“A deal is possible and it is possible this month, may even be possible within shortest time possible. But we are not there yet.



“We need to be cautious. This is not an easy job,” Coveney said.



The key sticking point in negotiations is the thorny Irish border issue, giving Dublin a crucial role in negotiations.



Johnson had so far rejected the backstop provisions preventing the emergence of border controls between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland, which would leave along with the rest of the UK.



The open border is crucial to a peace deal ending decades of violence.



Meanwhile, talks were said to continue in Brussels on Monday between the teams of Brexit negotiator Stephen Barclay and his EU counterpart Michel Barnier.



“The less we say now, the better,” Coveney said, adding that the negotiating teams need time and space to do their work.(dpa/NAN)