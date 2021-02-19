Iran will reverse nuclear actions when the U.S. lifts sanctions - Zarif — Daily Times Nigeria

Iran will “swiftly reverse” actions in its nuclear programme when U.S. sanctions are lifted, its foreign minister said on Friday, reiterating Tehran’s stance on Washington’s offer to resume talks.

On Thursday, the Joe Biden administration said it was willing to revive a 2015 deal between Iran and world powers abandoned in 2018 by former President Donald Trump before reimposing sanctions on Iran.

We would then immediately reverse all remedial steps when sanctions are lifted, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

A senior Iranian official, reflecting the importance of a diplomatic solution to the standoff, told newsmen that Tehran was considering Washington’s offer to speak about the deal’s revival.

“But first they should return to the deal. Then within the framework of the 2015 deal, a mechanism to basically synchronise steps can be discussed,” the official said.

Washington said on Thursday it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to the nuclear accord that aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“We have never sought nuclear weapons and this is not part of our defence doctrine,” the official said. “Our message is very clear. Lift all the sanctions and give diplomacy a chance.”

Tehran has set a deadline for Washington to start reversing sanctions on Feb. 23, otherwise, it says, it will take its biggest step yet to flout the deal – banning U.N. short-notice inspections.