Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Zarif said the United States is creating instability and insecurity in the Middle East and Latin America, the Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.

“The resistance of Venezuela to the United States is very important for the people of the world and the people of Venezuela,’’ Zarif was quoted as saying.

“Without the interference of the United States, the people of Venezuela know how to live together and how to get along with each other.’’

“Wherever the United States steps, it brings instability and insecurity,’’ he said, adding “ in the Middle East and the regions of South America and Latin America, the United States is creating instability and insecurity.

The Iranian foreign minister made the remarks on Friday in Venezuela.

Zarif is visiting Caracas for a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement.

(XNAN)