A senior Iranian official on Sunday denied that Israel has hit an Iranian target in Syria recently, according to Press TV.

Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, dismissed as “lies“ the Israeli reports that Tel Aviv’s overnight air raids hit Iranian targets near the Syrian capital city of Damascus.

“This is a lie and is not true, the U.S. and Israel do not have the power to attack Iran’s centres and positions and the Zionist regime’s (Israeli) claims about targeting Iranian positions are lies,“ Rezaei said.

Israel’s army claimed that its air force struck Iranian sites in Syria to foil an Iranian drone attack on Israel.

Iran, however, said that it had since deployed advisory missions to Syria at the invitation of the Syrian government in its battle against the extremist militants. (Xinhua/NAN)