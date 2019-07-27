Iranian government has asked Nigeria to send the leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites, Sheikh Ibrahim El- Zakzaky to Iran for medical treatment.

The Prosecutor-General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammed Montazeri, who made the demand, urged the Federal Government and the judiciary to allow El-Zakzaky get medical attention because of his deteriorating health condition.

A report by AhlulBayt News Agency, an Iran-based news organisation, the prosecutor general made the demand in a letter on July 20, 2019.

He was said to have called on the Judiciary to grant bail to El-Zakzaky, who is the leader of all Shia Muslims in Nigeria and criticised Nigerian government’s handling of the crisis, adding that El-Zakzaky’s current medical condition had become a source of worry.

“I, as the prosecutor general of the Islamic Republic of Iran, urge the Nigerian judicial authorities (to take steps) in line with their judicial independence and support for a captive citizen, and provide the ground for his release and transfer him to the Islamic Republic of Iran for treatment,” he said.

The Daily Times in its Tuesday Editorial commentary demanded that the Islamic sect leader should be released by Federal Government without further delay.

“El-Zakzaky was arrested in December, 2015, barely six months after Buhari was sworn in as civilian president. The arrest and detention followed a bloody clash between members of IMN and the Nigeria Army which accused the Shiites of blocking the highway and disallowing the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai passage on the Kaduna-Zaria road while they were observing their annual religious procession.

“During the clash, over 400 Shiite members including three sons of the Islamic cleric, were reportedly killed by the Army and buried in mass grave. El-Zakzaky who was seriously wounded, was arrested alongside his wife and have been in detention since then.

“While the case has been in court over the years, El-Zakzaky has been granted bail several times by courts of competent jurisdiction but the government has refused to release him citing security and other concerns,” Daily Times editorial commentary recalled.