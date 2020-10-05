IPPIS: Senior lecturers begin 14-day warning strike today — Daily Times Nigeria

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities has directed its members to proceed on a 14-day warning strike from today (Monday) over alleged inconsistencies in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, non-payment of the arrears of the national minimum wage and the failure of the government to pay the earned allowances.

Daily Times Nigeria gathered that the union also hinged its decision on the non-payment of retirement benefits to its members, lack of seriousness and delay by the government in the re-negotiation of the 2009 SSANU/Federal Government Agreement.

The SSANU, in a statement on Sunday by its President, Samson Ugwoke, explained that the strike was a prelude to a full-blown, indefinite industrial action if the grievances were not addressed by the government.

It alleged usurpation of the headship of the non-teaching units by academic staff members “in clear violation of conditions of service and establishment procedures,” corruption in the university system and non-constitution of visitation panels for the universities in line with the laws and neglect and poor funding of state universities.

The statement said, “Following the recent directives from the National Universities Commission to Vice-Chancellors for the immediate resumption/safe reopening of universities, you are hereby directed to commence a 14-day warning strike effective from October 5 to 19, 2020.”

The Joint Action Committee, comprising SSANU and the Non-Academic Staff Unions of Universities and Associated Institutions, had earlier written to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, over the contentious issues and their intention to embark on strike immediately the universities reopened to press home their demands.

The letter, dated June 1, 2020, and signed by the Chairman of JAC and President of SSANU, Ugwoke and the General Secretary of NASU, Peters Adeyemi, urged the minister to act fast to avert the impending strike.