Following the orders of Nnamdi kanu, the leader of the IPOB, to disgrace President Buhari on his visit to Seventh Tokyo international conference on African development, holding in the City of Yokohama from August 28-30th 2019 in Japan, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has advised Igbos living in Japan and Asia countries to ignore such act.



In a statement signed by the Deputy President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Obinna Achionye, “It’s suicidal and foolishness that someone will ever participate in assault proposed against President Buhari in Japan.”



The council, described such attitude as gullible as accomplices stand the risk of being jailed in Japan or deported.



According to the representative of youth council, “Asia countries are not like Europe were someone will engage in activities against a visiting African President without heavy sanction and punishment by the host country.”



Adding that “so we call on Igbos staying in Japan to remember that Igbos are not traditionally violent people and will never identify with terrorism.”