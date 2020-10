One of the mega cities in Anambra state, Nnewi has complied with the IPOB sit-at-home order.

READ ALSO: Boycott October 1st events, sit at home to avert killings — IPOB

Recall that Daily Times reported that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) declared October 1 a sit-at-home across states described as Biafraland to avert killings.

See the streets of Nnewi as Nigeria celebrates its independence.