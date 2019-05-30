IPOB sit at home order cripples business activities in Asaba

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Business including, academic activities were grounded on Thursday in Asaba, the Delta state capital as residents stayed at home in obedience to the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) sit at home order.

IPOB had threatened to hold massive protests and asked residents of the South -South, South -East regions to sit at home come May 30, while security agencies advised residents of the affected zones to ignore the directive and go about their normal businesses.

But, in Asaba and environs, business and academic activities were paralyzed as virtually all the streets were deserted, just as the popular commercial buses plying the ever busy Asaba- Onistha route disappeared from the roads.

At the popular Ogbeogonogo Market, it was the same story as the market which used to be a beehive of commercial activities was a shadow of itself while few traders who did not heed the sit at home order huddled together making idle talk without opening their shops.

However, reacting to the development, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Onome Onovuwakpoyeya, reiterated the commitment of the police to protect lives and property in the state, adding that the police will deal decisively with any trouble- maker.

“The police will deal decisively with any trouble- maker in the state; the police will protect the lives and property of the people in the state and the police is not perturbed about the IPOB threats, we will maintain law and order,” the PPRO added.

A trader, Igwe Ignatius, who spoke to journalists, said that the IPOB is the only solution to the problem in the country, adding that it might be long, but IPOB would achieve its dreams for the country.

“Many of us in Asaba are Biafra IPOB and today is our day; it’s just a delay, but we must get there. IPOB is the only solution to the problems in Nigeria, “he boasted.