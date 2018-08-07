IPOB, sale-out, no going back on Biafra – Zionists

…Blast Akpabio for dumping PDP

The Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF), has described the on-going peace meeting between the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as “a sabotage of no consequence”.

Self-acclaimed leader of the groupo, Barr. Benjamin Onwuka spoke to journalists in Enugu, where he accused the IPOB of taking a bribe in order to back out from its demand for Biafra.

He, however, said the Zionists would never compromise the Biafra struggle, calling on the people to come out en-masse and watch him relaunch the defunct republic on August 22.

It could be recalled that the IPOB and the Ohanaeze held a meeting over the weekend, where the former gave conditions for it to soft-pedal on the agitation for Biafra.

But Onwuka fired shots at the pro-Biafra group, saying “If that is the tune that they have come up with, it is betrayal of the highest order.

More than 5 million people perished between 1967 and 1970 and someone will suddenly come up and say let us abandon Biafra. Why did they take up the fight in the first place?

“As far as the Zionists are concerned, there will be no compromise on Biafra. It has been established, we are not fighting for a new country, we are fighting for the restoration of the Republic of Biafra. The ordinary man in the street, go and ask him about Biafra.

“IPOB can go ahead with Ohanaeze and seek restructuring but that is their own cup of tea. We insist on Biafra. As far as I am concerned, it is non-negotiable.”

On the August 22 declaration, Onwuka said that was the only way to end killings being perpetrated by suspected Fulani herdsmen and unjust persecution of politicians from the Southern and the Middle-Belt region.

“They have imposed religious war on our people through Buhari’s government; so we are calling on our people to come out for the liberation struggle. There will be no intimidation, no harassment because of the backing of the US and Israel.

“When Jonathan was President, Buhari vowed that they will make Nigeria ungovernable; they did so through the Boko Haram, which has caused so much harm on mainly Christians, as if that was not enough, they have now come up with the conquest by the herdsmen;

the herdsmen have been going around all over Biafraland massacring people and nobody has been able to challenge them.

“We the Biafra Zionists are saying that we are going to face and defeat them. The herdsmen killing are a religious war. We are determined to crush them.

On August 20, the Zionists will crush them. None of the so-called leaders have been able to challenge these murderous attacks on our people, that is why everybody must come out.

“Last night, we heard that Akpabio has now joined the APC. Akpabio is not bordered about all the killing of Biafrans, he is only interested in money and influence. Akpabio has left the PDP that sustained him all these years and now decamped to the APC because of selfish interest”.