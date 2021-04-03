IPOB, others vow to flush out killer herdsmen from Igbo land

IPOB, along with other groups in the southeast, issued a strong statement today in response to the recent rise in attacks by bandits and killer herdsmen in the area.

The groups had vowed that they would fight for their homeland and rid Igbo Land of the killer herders and bandits.

Following the recent attacks in Ebonyi State by men alleged to be Fulani Herdsmen, the positions of various groups in the South East on the issue of security were captured in separate releases.

They had targeted some villages in the state, leaving a heap of dead villagers in their wake, as well as abducting others, including the village chief.

READ ALSO: Let INEC take charge of electoral, security issues at elections, if we want credible polls – Odumakin

The organizations reaffirmed that such actions will not be accepted in the future. In a joint statement, IPOB and the ESN stressed the importance of redoubling efforts to collaborate with other vigilante groups and clans willing to exchange information on the location and activities of the region’s killer herdsmen, who have been wreaking havoc recently.

Nnamdi Kanu, the group’s chief, had also vowed to avenge the deaths of many locals in Ebonyi State.

The Ohaneze Ndigbo, led by Professor Obiozor, had also denounced the recent attacks, assuring the Igbo people that such attacks would not be tolerated in the region.

They had also advised the youths to show caution and discipline, as well as to retreat. The Southeastern Governors were also tasked with stepping up actions and activities aimed at reviving security efforts in the east, as well as ensuring that the ban on open grazing is strictly enforced.