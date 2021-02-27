IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu secret of 2017-2020 is set to be revealed as Kemi Olunloyo hint on investigation

The Indigenous People Of Biafra also known as IPOB should be ready to get a shocking, and untold secrete that is set to be revealed by a popular Nigerian, international journalist of the name Dr. Kemi Olunloye.

She disclosed her intentions to the public because she must have gathered enough facts which according to her it cost her so much to have been able to carry out such an investigation.

When we talk about people whose names are mostly on controversial involvement, Kemi Olunloye will not be left out, she revealed her concern regarding security in the country, and how the federal government should pay attention to national security about the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to Kemi Olunloye, she said “The Nigerian government needs to pay attention to national security regarding IPOB.

When I was in Port Harcourt prison I discovered a lot that I have not spoken about. Firstly, I want to apologize for antagonizing IPOB and Kanu for 3 years.

“I will be revealing a shocking 2017-2020 investigation shortly about IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu.

This investigation cost me a lot of money, time, and I don’t care who hates the truth. THREAD COMING”.