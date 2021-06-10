IPOB ‘native doctor’ Ugoanyanwu, others arrested

Uzoamaka Ugoanyanwu, a 40-year-old local doctor from Imo, is suspected of providing charms to members of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB and the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

In a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, SP Bala Elkana, the Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Abutu Yaro, confirmed the arrest.

The police also arrested nine people in connection with the attack on Gov. Hope Uzodimma’s country residence, according to the CP.

Yaro said the breakthrough came after a lengthy investigation by the command’s tactical teams, and he urged criminal groups still in possession of Police weapons to return them peacefully.

On Sunday, the police, with the help of the military, repelled a fatal attack on Police Headquarters, killing five ESN militants.

On Monday, they attacked an ESN camp in the Ikeduru council region and liberated a female police officer who had been held captive.

“In consonance with the mandate given to the operatives of the command by IGP Alkali Usman to fish out all criminal elements in the state and restore normalcy, we have declared war on criminal elements.

“On June 8, at about 1630 hrs, tactical teams of the command through diligent and painstaking investigations, stormed Ukwuorji, Mbaitoli Local Government area, along Onitsha road and arrested one Ezeugo Ordu, a native of Ubachima, Omuma, Oru West LGA.

“He confessed to being a member of IPOB/ESN and made useful statements to the Police as regards to the recent attacks on Police stations as well as the residence of Gov. Uzodinma.

“He further led operatives of the command to the IPOB/ESN camp, a bush close to Njaba River, 9 persons were arrested at the criminal hideout while planning another attack, assorted charms were recovered from them.

“However, two out of the 9 arrested in the hideout, Chinedu Nwakaire and Uzoamaka Ugoanyawu the native doctor, were identified to be part of the hoodlums that attacked the private residence of the governor recently,” he said.

“Furthermore, the CP reiterated the call on members of the IPOB/ESN, or any other criminal syndicate operating in the state, especially those who stole police arms and ammunitions to voluntarily surrender themselves to enable them get a ”soft landing”.