IPOB militia commander Security operatives gun down, six others in Imo

One Commander Ikonta and six other militia members were killed by police and their Nigerian Army and Department of State Services counterparts in Imo State.

On Saturday, the men were killed during an early morning raid on their hideout in Awomama village, Oru East Local Government Area, Imo State. They were named as members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

During the gunfight with the rebels, three police officers and one army officer received severe bullet injuries and are being treated at an unidentified hospital.

According to a top security source, the slain militia members were responsible for the April 5, 2021 assault on the Imo State Police headquarters and the Nigerian Custodial facility.

In the country’s south-east and south-south, they have also carried out a series of calculated, aggressive attacks on security forces and formations.

“As the security forces approached the insurgents’ headquarters, they came under rapid fire from the group,” the source said. The joint security forces fought back valiantly in a brave response.

“The forces eventually neutralized the overall commander of the insurgents in the South-East popularly known as Commander Ikonso and six other armed fighters of the insurgent group.

“Commander Ikonso is the group’s Vice President-designate and the coordinator of the group’s militia operations. He planned and orchestrated the assault on the Imo police headquarters, as well as many other assaults on security and military personnel and facilities.”

The security team rescued the remains of Ikonso and his fighters, including six AK47 rifles, hundreds of different calibre cartridges, and charms, after a fierce gun battle.

The force spokesman, Frank Mba, failed to respond to inquiries on the operation when contacted.