IPOB: Mass protest in 88 countries imminent without Kanu’s return

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have threatened to begin protest in about 88 countries if no news about the return of their leader Nnamdi Kanu is heard.

According to media report, these protest will be staged in countries where the IPOB members are present, to force the Nigerian Federal Government in revealing the whereabouts of the IPOB leader.

Nnamdi Kanu has been missing since the night of Operation Python Dance II in his hometown on September 14, 2017. But the IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, has been reported to have accused the federal government of Kidnap or possible murder of the sect leader.

Powerful was reported to have released a statement on Saturday, stating his plans to mobilise forces in the countries for the protests.

He said the absence of its leader in the country did not mean that the struggle for Biafra was over.

The statement read in part, “It is a known fact that IPOB is rooted in every community and town in the South-South and South-East. Our presence is felt even in remote villages where IPOB family members are preaching the gospel of restoration of Biafra.

“So, rather than diminish, our influence is growing on a daily basis. Our positive impact resonates with the people. Our presence in over 88 countries of the world is a testament to our global influence.

“Everybody has come to the realisation that our leader is the only person that can make a difference that is capable of shaking the foundations of Nigeria. The marginalised and the oppressed all miss him. We are still conducting our meetings across the world and pursuing vigorously the liberation of the Biafran people.”