IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu hires N300m US lobbying firm

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has confirmed that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu has engaged a new lobbying firm in the United States.

IPOB’s National Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful disclosed that Kanu hired the US lobbyist with over N300m.

Powerful explained that the move is aimed at actualizing the Sovereign State of Biafra.

In a terse statement he issued on Tuesday, Powerful wrote: “Yes, it’s true we hired another lobbying group in USA to facilitate the coming and recognition of Biafra independence, we engaged them with the wholesome amount of 300m naira about 750 dollars to lobby for Biafra freedom in America and the whole world.”

Reports had said the IPOB leader engaged the new American lobbying firm to help win the support of the US government.

The one-year deal is slated to run for 12 months at the cost of $750,000, which is over N300 million.

Kanu was said to have signed the contract with the BW Global Group BWGG LLC, in February.

The firm, co-owned by Jeffrey Birrel and Alan White, is registered in Washington D.C, the U.S. capital.

The agreement, which took effect from March 1, 2021, came months after an earlier one struck by Kanu with another U.S.-based lobbying entity, Mercury Public Affairs LLC, expired.

Under the old contract, IPOB, through Mr Kanu, paid $85,000 per month beginning September 23, 2019, in addition to a $5,000 one-time compliance fee.