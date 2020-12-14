IPOB launches an outfit known as the Eastern Security Network (ESN)

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) says it has launched an outfit known as the Eastern Security Network (ESN) for the south-east and south-south regions.

In a statement on Sunday, IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful— said the objective of the security network is to protect the south-east and south-south from “criminal activity”.

According to Powerful, the outfit is a replica of Amotekun launched by the governors of the south-west to curb insecurity in that region.

“The sole aim and objective of this newly formed security outfit known as Eastern Security Network is to halt every criminal activity and terrorist attack on Biafraland,” he said.

“This outfit, which is a vigilante group like the Amotekun in the south-west and the Miyetti Allah security outfit, will ensure the safety of our forests and farm lands which terrorists have converted into slaughter grounds and raping fields.”

Daily Times reports that the spokesman said the security outfit became necessary following what he described as the “failure” of the governors of the south-east and south-south to put in place measures that will protect the people in those regions.

“We can’t watch helplessly while those we are agitating to liberate from bondage are gradually being eliminated by terrorists,” he said.

“We, therefore, advise every robber, kidnapper and other criminals to steer clear of Biafra land or brace for the worst. We must defend Biafra no matter the price.

“Biafra security network personnel will release special phone numbers for people to call whenever there is any case of criminality, including kidnapping and robbery activities, in the whole of Biafra land.

“Every resident in Biafra land should use the numbers to report any criminal activity anywhere in Biafra land for prompt response.”

Powerful also called for an end to police harassment and brutality, adding that security checkpoints have become “extortion points”.

“Unnecessary police brutality on innocent citizens also must stop,” he said.

“Police and army checkpoints which have since been converted to extortion points should be dismantled. Any attempt to sabotage this security network will be stoutly resisted.”

