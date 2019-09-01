The Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF) at the weekend faulted the recent strategy adopted by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in mobilizing members of his group to embarrass elected public officers outside the country.

In a statement released by the self-acclaimed President of the BZF, Benjamin Onwuka, the group said with Kanu’s approach, the international community would soon see Biafra agitators as terrorists.

Onwuka, who said diplomacy with international world powers, especially the United States of America remain key to the Biafra struggle, said it is childish for anyone to dream of arresting a visiting President in another nation.

He said that “it is a wrong strategy for anyone to go to Japan under the pretext of arresting President Buhari. I feel ashamed when I read what it happening in Japan.

“Let me start from Ike Ekweremadu and other Biafrans they are attacking, are they the ones holding power in Nigeria? The people we are facing are Nigeria, Buhari and Fulani herdsmen. Going to Germany or Japan to go and fight your own brother makes no sense.

“People should be very careful; that is why the Zionists are talking about diplomacy. People should stop doing things that will make the international community see us as violent people. It is very dangerous.

“These people should focus on what is achievable; going to Germany to attack Ike Ekweremadu is just mocking ourselves. The Fulanis are the ones holding us down not Ekweremadu.

“So, this is not the way to go, it is damaging us; it is all political propaganda which they are using to brainwash and collect money from people. All these violent protests will make the world to begin to see us as dangerous people. He is destroying our campaign; they should come and join the Zionists,” he added.