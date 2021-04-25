IPOB dares army, appoints new commander for ESN

The Eastern Security Network (ESN) has a new commander, according to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This comes just 24 hours after security operatives raided ESN’s operational headquarters in Awomama Village, Imo state, killing Commander Ikonso and other members of the group in a joint operation.

The party, on the other hand, declined to reveal his identity.

The IPOB Secretary, Emma Strong, denied ESN’s involvement in Saturday’s assault on the residence of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

“The ESN were not the ones who broke into Uzodinma’s home. “They can’t come in for an operation and claim to be ESN,” Powerful said.

“We chase Fulani herdsmen from the region,” he added when asked to describe the group’s operational activities.

“They are a ghost security squad,” Powerful said of the newly-instituted security outfit by the South-East governors, ‘Ebubeagu.’ Ebubeagu is unlike any other group.”

Nnamdi Kanu, the group’s chief, launched ESN in December 2020 to shield the citizens of the South-East and South-South regions from allegedly invading terrorists and bandits from the north.