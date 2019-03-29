IPOB: Court revokes Kanu’s bail, orders his arrest

…Kanu to be tried in absentia

Andrew Orolua, Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday revoked the bail granted the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and ordered for his arrest.

The trial court judge, Justice Binta Nyako also ordered that the trial of Kanu, who has absconded from the country since last year will continue in his absence.

Justice Nyako recalled in her ruling that the court granted the defendant bail on April 25, 2017 on health grounds, but the defendant has failed to attend trial since November 2017, prompting the court to issue an order directing his sureties to deposit their N100 million bond with the court’s registrar and for them to show cause why they should not forfeit the amount to the Federal Government.

She, therefore, adjourned Kanu’s trial to June 18, for continuation in his absence. The court’s order was sequel to an application by the prosecution lawyer, Shuaibu Labaram Jibrin, for a bench warrant of arrest to be issued on the fleeing IPOB leader.

In his response, the defence lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had requested for a short adjournment to enable him give reasons why the defendant was not in court.

His request was overruled by the court on the ground that the defence team had enough time to adduce reasons for Kanu’s absence between the four adjournments granted them by the court since November 2018.

Meanwhile, the court has adjourned the case involving Kanu sureties, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, a Jewish Priest, Emmanuel Shalom Ben Madu and an accountant, Tochukwu Uchendu indefinitely, following an appeal lodged by counsel to Sen. Abaribe, Chukwuma Machukwu Ume (SAN) challenging the order directing the sureties to deposit their bail bonds with the court.