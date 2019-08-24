Nneka Nwogwugwu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has ordered members of the group in the Republic of Japan to disgrace and arrest the President, when he arrives the Asian country on Sunday for the Seventh Tokyo International Conference.

The pro-Biafra leader in a statement on Friday, charged his IPOB members in Japan to mobilise and ensure that they arrest President Buhari, saying they were ready for the legal aftermath of the action.

This statement was released after the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina,on Friday, informed Nigerians that President Buhari would leave Nigeria for Japan on Sunday, to participate in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development, holding in the City of Yokohama from August 28-30, 2019.

Kanu, stated that the reason for his purported plan is to make President Buhari, answer for his alleged mass murder and crimes against humanity, which he allegedly committed in Nigeria between 2015 and 2019.