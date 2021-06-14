IPOB: Biafra agitation has indoctrinated Igbos – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has replied to the Southeast’s agitation by the Indigenous People of Biafra, or IPOB.

Ngige claimed that the separatist organisation had duped people in the Southeast into believing that Biafra would solve the region’s unemployment and economic woes.

He, on the other hand, warned against such a view, stating that the Nigerian government was striving to address those issues.

The minister spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting of the Association of Eze Ndigbo in the 19 Northern States and Abuja yesterday.

Ngige said: “People have been brainwashed and the separatists humped on that foundation to now shout from the rooftops that we will give you Biafra and when we give you Biafra, all these things will disappear.

“There is no country that does not have its own problems. We have economic problems here, which is why we have unemployment and of course, we have a youth bulge in our population.

“About 60 per cent of them are youths and a lot of them are unemployed.

“So, the government is devising ways to tackle that. It is a work in progress.”

IPOB led by Nnamdi Kanu has been at the forefront of the agitation for Biafra.

The Kanu-led IPOB has anchored its agitation on the Nigerian government’s failure to improve the Southeast’s economic well-being.

IPOB also anchored its agitation on the alleged marginalization of the region by the current Nigerian government.