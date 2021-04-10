IPOB alleges secret killing of Igbos by military in Akwa Ibom, Benue

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the military and some security operatives of illegally killing innocent Igbos in Akwa Ibom State and parts of Benue State.

IPOB said the army killed its citizens in a statement released on Friday by his Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Strong, and alleged that unknown gunmen were behind the recent attacks against security forces in the country.

The operation, according to the party, exposed the military’s and their backers’ hypocrisy within the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London.

“We, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to bring to the world’s attention how the Nigerian government and security operatives are massacring innocent Biafrans in Essien Udim Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State,” the statement read.

READ ALSO: Foods and drinks to avoid during Ramadan

“The Nigerian military has been using their aircraft leased from Pakistan and with the support of United Kingdom mission to Nigeria, to bomb the people of Essien in Akwa Ibom as well as lower Benue, claiming they are fighting unknown gunmen purportedly hiding in the area.

“In February, it was Orlu in Imo State where civilians were massacred using the same aircrafts supplied by western allies to aid the fight against Boko Haram and other forms of terrorism.

“Now it’s Essien Udim in Akwa Ibom. But an Islamic cleric has been dinning and wining with terrorists, taking pictures with them, yet the double-faced military cannot use the same aircraft to trace and bomb the location of these murderers.”