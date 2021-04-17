IPOB alleges eastern Governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and others are compiling their names

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a Nigerian separatist group, has claimed that the governors of the Eastern region, as well as the Igbo apex socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and others, are compiling a list of its members, including members of the Eastern Security Network, with the intention of handing it over to the APC-led Federal Government of Nigeria for persecution.

The group also reported that the idea was proposed to the leaders of the Eastern region in order to weaken their commitment to eliminate the region’s killer herdsmen.

Since the establishment of ESN in the old Eastern area to protect the zone from killer herders, political actors and local authorities have done everything they can to sabotage the plans, according to the secessionist organization.

READ ALSO: Yobe Govt donates N50m to Potiskum mosques project

On Saturday, Sunday Punch received a copy of a statement signed by the group’s Publicity Secretary, Emma Strong.

Eastern Governors launched a security unit codenamed “Ebubeagu” a few days ago to address the region’s rising insecurity, especially the killer herdsmen posing as cattle rearers.