IPMAN threatens strike action over alleged extortion

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Suleja/Abuja Unit, has threatened to embark on an industrial action over alleged extortion by officials of Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR.

According to the Chairman of the Unit, Alhaji Yahaya Ahman Alhassan, the strike action will commence on Monday, June 21, 2021.

IPMAN also said that DPR request for daily transaction records from filling stations is another bone of contention.

According to Alhassan, “IPMAN has no other alternative other than instructing our members not to load from Suleja depot in Niger State to express our frustrations after all efforts to make DPR officials desist from unethical practices failed.”

He added that “IPMAN Suleja/Abuja Unit needs explanation from DPR concerning demand for daily sale activities from filling stations,” saying “these issues have to be resolved before we can commence lifting of products from the depot.”

Similarly, Secretary of the Unit, Alhaji Raji Munir, said that “a situation whereby the regulatory agency of federal government is engaging in unethical practices was most unfortunate.”

In this vein, Raji said he aligned himself “whole heatedly in support of the strike” with a view to addressing “our grievances.”

He also said that IPMAN monitoring team will “be fully on ground throughout the unit to ensure compliance during the strike.”