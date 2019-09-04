The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has assured of free flow of petroleum products to end scarcity in Cross River state.

Interim Chairman of IPMAN in the state, Robert Asu-Obi, gave the assurance in an interview at the association’s office on Wednesday in Calabar.

He said that the association is collaborating with the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Petroleum Tankers Drivers to ensure smooth distribution of the products.

Asu-Obi, who emerged interim chairman of IPMAN in the state after a leadership crisis that lingered for months and causing fuel scarcity, said that peace has returned to the depot.

“I just took over the leadership of the depot today. I want to thank Governor Ben Ayade of the state who made it possible for us to achieve this peace.

“We were faced with a lot of crisis in the depot but the governor stepped in and took a decision; today, I have officially taken over the leadership of the depot.

“The first task is to establish peace and bring back all our aggrieved members and work as a united team to achieve peace. My hands are open to all.

“The victory is for all marketers who are lifting products from the Calabar depot. The system needs to be peaceful for smooth operation of fuel distribution across the state.

“I want to assure all residents in Cross River that with my assumption today, petroleum product will flow well across the state and the issue of scarcity will be over,” he assured.

On roads, he said that he will engage relevant government agencies to rehabilitate federal government roads across the state for smooth movements of trucks.

“We thank God that Mr President has appointed the Ministers of Works and Niger Delta Affairs, as an association, we will engage them to see possible ways of rehabilitating our roads,” he said. (NAN)