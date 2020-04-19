The International Press Institute( IPI) , has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of Abba Kyari, the President’s Chief of Staff, who died on Frday of COVID-19.

The IPI in a condolence letter, made available to journalists by itsSecretary, Raheem Adedoyin, stated that, without doubt, these were trying times for the country, the Presidency and the world.

We mourn the loss of this statesman, an accomplished journalist, an astute public officer and a decent human being.

We recall with nolstagia, the immense contribution of late Kyari to the successful hosting of the 2018 IPI World Congress in Abuja.

We beseech the Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljanah Firdaus and to grant President Muhammad’s Buhari, the Government of Nigeria and the Kyari family, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.